MONTANA - Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester released statements on the Biden administration's decision regarding the reopening date of the northern border to fully vaccinated Canadian citizens.
Canada announced fully vaccinated U.S. citizens may enter Canada Aug. 9; however, the Biden administration announced fully vaccinated Canadians may not enter the U.S. until at least Aug. 21.
Sen. Daines said the following statement in a release from his office:
“Yet again, the Biden administration is refusing to reopen the northern border for our economy and jobs, while leaving the southern border wide open to illegal drugs and immigrants. The hypocrisy is outrageous. Montana families and our economy rely on the cross-border travel and many families are suffering from this decision to keep our northern border closed. The President needs to stop playing games and do what’s right for our country.”
Sen. Tester said the following statements in a release from his office:
“I write today to urge the Department of Homeland Security to work with Canadian officials to develop a coordinated plan to fully reopen the United States-Canada border and to express concerns about the Department’s recent decision to continue restrictions on nonessential travel. This uncoordinated reopening will allow Americans to travel to Canada, but will restrict Canadians—even those who are fully vaccinated—from accessing American businesses, fully restarting trade, and seeing family members on the other side of the border. I am concerned that this will unfairly impact Americans and cause confusion along the United States-Canada border.”
“I urge the Administration to work with Canadian officials to ease travel restrictions and coordinate the full reopening of the border in a safe, fair, and efficient manner. I stand ready to help ensure the Department has the tools and resources it needs to ensure that border officials are prepared to safely handle the increased trade and travel across the border.”
Tester's release said Montana made $692 million from exported goods to Canada in 2018, 42-percent of the state's total exported goods that year.