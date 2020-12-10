MONTANA - In part of his work in the U.S. Senate, Senator Jon Tester and Sen. Steve Daines have worked on a bill that would provide the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits to veterans suffering from conditions related to Agent Orange exposure.
This bill is a part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act.
The legislation is expected to pass on Thursday and should be on its way to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed into law soon after. Tester said he assumes that the Trump Administration will sign this bill into law.
"It would certainly be a mistake if they didn't," Tester said.
Tester serves as a Ranking Member on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee and has fought to ensure Vietnam veterans get adequate treatment.
This legislation would require the VA to provide benefits to veterans suffering from additional health conditions including bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism, all associated with exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
However, even if this bill is signed into law, Tester said there's still plenty of work to get done when it comes to taking care of veterans.
"The job ain't done yet," Tester said.