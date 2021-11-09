HELENA, Mont. - A new map dividing Montana into two congressional districts for the first time in three decades has been finalized.
The decision was disappointing to democrats who had hoped to create a different version of the western district which they say could give them a better chance of winning.
Map CP-12 which was advanced during last week’s meeting. The democrats were hoping to keep Helena in the western district with Missoula and Bozeman, but the capital city ultimately ended up in the eastern district.
You'll also see a highlighted change on this map as Pondera County, which was split into two, will now be in the eastern district. And to illustrate how important this process is, I spoke with one person who isn't even old enough to vote but sees the value of having her voice heard.
"It's going to affect us for the next decade. To give you a point of view on that, the last time this issue was addressed was when I was 7 years old, and the people who are in third grade right now will be casting their first ballots in 2032 based on the maps, " said Kaitlyn Ruch.
How these new district lines impact voters and election results will play out next year, as primary for these open seats will be held in June 2022.