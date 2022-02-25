HELENA, Mont. - A law preventing advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) from providing abortion care in the state on threat of criminal prosecution was blocked by a Montana state trial court.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Montana reports the ruling covers all APRNs in the state.
The Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Montana filed the case in Montana’s First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County, on behalf of Helen Weems MSN, APRN-FNP and Jane Doe, MSN, CNM-WHNP in 2018.
