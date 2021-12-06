Montana to spend $5.5M to cover childcare for healthcare workers

HELENA, Mont. - Montana will spend $5.5 million in federal funding covering childcare expenses for eligible healthcare workers.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services and Governor Greg Gianforte made the announcement Monday.
“Over the last 20 months, Montana healthcare workers have made tremendous sacrifices as they’ve treated and cared for Montanans. Many are moms and dads who, like all Montanans, have faced a long-standing child care shortage, only made worse by the pandemic,” Governor Gianforte said in a release from his office. “This program will give hundreds of Montana families peace of mind.”
The funding assistance will last throughout the next 12 months, families must pay up to $100 per month in child care copayment.
The governor's office's release said this funding will help an estimate of 600 children.
There is limited funding available and DPHHS will chose applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis with workers who work in facilities that depend on Medicaid as a top priority.
DPHHS will prioritize parents earning 185% to 250% of the Federal Poverty Level.
“Families may receive help with the application process by reaching out to a Resource and Referral agency,” Meier said in the release. “We urge Montanan providers and businesses to encourage all potential eligible employees to apply.”
The funding requires at least one parent who works directly with patients in one of the following:
Healthcare
Behavioral health
Disability services
Long-term care settings such as home and community-based services, assisted living, skilled nursing or home health
Child care providers will receive the fully approved amount of money regardless of attendance to make sure a child will have a child care slot with a state licensed provider, the governor's office said.
Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies will distribute the funds via application process.
The DPHHS has more information on how to apply and a full list of eligibility criteria.