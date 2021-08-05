Response Team Education

MONTANA - The U.S. Department of Education has approved Montana's plan to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to support K-12 schools and students.

Top priorities include: Student mental health, integrating social and emotional learning and addressing the impact of loss instructional time.

In total, Montana is being allocated $382,019,236. 

HIGHLIGHTS OF MONTANA'S PLANS:

  • Safely reopening schools and sustaining safe operations.
  • Addressing the academic impact of lost instructional time, investing in summer learning and expanding afterschool programs.
  • Expanding summer enrichment opportunities.
  • Supporting student and educator social, emotional and mental health needs.
  • Community engagement and consultation.
Download PDF Montana to use American Rescue Plan funds to support K-12 schools and students

Tags

News For You