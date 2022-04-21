HELENA, Mont. - Montana’s eight Tribal Nations will see a distribution of $500,000 through the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund.

A release from the Office of the Governor says the HEART Fund invests $25 million per year to provide for a full continuum of substance use prevention and treatment programs for communities.

The fund supports nonprofits and NGOs that serve Montana’s urban, rural and tribal communities, and provides $500,000 in grants directly to Tribal Nations each year.

Grants going towards Tribal Nations will be used for substance use disorder (SUD) prevention; mental health promotion; mental health crisis, treatment, and recovery services; and tobacco prevention and cessation.

Each Tribal Nation will receive $62,500, and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will receive a report from each Tribal Nation at the end of July with specific details of how the funds were used.

“We appreciate this funding, and we are committed to improving our chemical dependency/behavioral health continuum of care,” Dale Fourbear, Director of Fort Peck’s Spotted Bull Recovery Resource Center said. “This funding will be used to enhance our efforts in providing culturally-based and strength-based chemical dependency/behavioral health services in the areas of prevention, intervention, and support for the communities of the Fort Peck Tribes. There is much work ahead, but this is a great start and we’re grateful for this partnership to tackle such important issues.”