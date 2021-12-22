HELENA, Mont. - In Helena, lawmakers met with members of the trucking community today to talk through their concerns over a potential vaccine mandate.
With supply shortages already fueled by worker shortages, truckers at today's conference say the problem lies with the mandate, not the vaccine.
If legal proceedings go through -- Biden’s mandate could force companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated. One of the major road blocks people in the trucking community mentioned was the effect the mandate would have on the Canadian border, and their ability to cross it. Trucker Steve Hanson says this could have a major impact on his industry, already struggling to fill open positions.
"The companies we work for are all over 100 employees and if they have a 15-20 percent loss in their employees then that's going to shut them down, which is going to shut the small businesses of Montana down. So then if we're shut down, the companies that service us, that puts a slack on their business also, so it's just kind of a huge domino effect," said Hanson.
If the mandate were to go into effect, vaccinations would be required regardless of "essential worker" status in order to travel into Canada, and Luke Dighans says this will also have a grave impact on Montana’s farming and ranching industries.
"They may get stuck with a contract that can't be delivered and at the end of the day the farmer can't get the product to his field on time. It's a chain reaction with a lot of moving parts that need to happen now in order for farmers to actually get their crops seeded in a timely manner," said Dighans, President of the Montana Agricultural Organization.
And Steve Burch mentioned what kind of effect this will have on workforce of the contracting industry, as well as if they had made any contact with people around the state on who would ultimately be willing to get the vaccine if it was mandated.
"We took an informal poll, and we would potentially lose more than 50% of our employees if we choose to force them to comply with this,” said Burch, President of Missouri River Contractors.
We will continue to track the vaccine mandate as it's challenged in court, both on air and right here at MontanaRightNow.com.