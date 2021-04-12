Montana University System prepares to allow concealed carry of firearms on campus

HELENA - The Montana University System is looking for your input, when it comes to carrying guns on campus.
House Bill 102 was passed by the Montana House of Representatives, expanding where people can carry a concealed weapon.
The bill would relax gun restrictions in Montana by allowing concealed carrying of firearms on college campuses and allow people lawfully allowed to open carry a firearm to carry concealed in the same areas without a permit.
The commissioner's office is asking for public comment and feedback from students, faculty, staff and community members. Anyone interested can submit written comment by email to oche@montana.edu.