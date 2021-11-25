A look at Lolo pass shows fresh snow. The only travel problems Thursday night Friday may be Lolo, Lookout and Marias Passes in western Montana where some minor snow accumulations may occur.
Otherwise, a mix of light snow and ice may create slick conditions in northwest Montana north and west of Kalispell. The rest of the state looks dry.
Wind is the other factor. A high wind warning until 6 a.m. for the Great Falls and Lewistown areas north to the border with gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour. The warning for the northern Rocky Mountain Front is until noon, with gusts up to 70 and 80 miles-per-hour.
A wind advisory for Livingston in south central Montana and Fort Peck Lake in the northeast. Gusts up to 70 miles-per-hour in Livingston and 45 miles-per-hour at the lake. Temperatures remaining relatively mild in the Billings, Great Falls and Missoula areas.
A strong western flow will bring light rain and snow to mainly northwest Montana. Heaviest snow in the Cabinet and Swan Ranges of the northwest with 6 to 12-inches. Much lighter amounts in the lower elevations of the Kootenai-Cabinet area west and north of Kalispell where up to an inch is possible with some freezing drizzle.
A winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. for those areas in the northwest. Winds will be a problem in central and eastern Montana. Another surge of moisture will bring a chance of rain and snow to western Montana Saturday night and Sunday. Amounts are expected to be light. Dry across central and eastern Montana.
Record highs are possible Sunday as warmer air moves into the state. The above normal temperatures will continue next week as we move into the month of December.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s Friday, lowering to the upper 20s and 30s this weekend before warming again early next week. Highs in the 40s west of the divide Friday and the 50s to around 60 east of the divide. Highs will warm into the 50s and lower 60s by Sunday, with upper 40s and 50s next week, which is well above normal for this time of the year.