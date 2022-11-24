HELENA, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials are requiring people who are wanting to keep road-killed deer, elk, moose or antelope to get a Vehicle-Killed Wildlife Salvage Permit.
People must get permits within 24 hours after the animal is in their possession, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
FWP said it is mandatory all road-killed animal remains are cleared from the roadway by the person with the permit to keep away scavengers and predators. FWP said the animal may be field dressed before it is removed from the area.
FWP has other suggestions when salvaging road-killed animals, according to their release:
- "Road-killed animals may not be tagged and possessed with carcass tags issued for the purpose of hunting.
- Any person who is picking up an animal to be salvaged must comply with all highway rules and regulations while removing the animal. Vehicles shall be parked off the roadway and out of the line of traffic. The permittee acknowledges that collecting vehicle-killed animals on state highways is inherently dangerous and is undertaken at the permitee’s own risk.
- A person may not kill an injured or wounded animal that they encounter for the purpose of salvage. A law enforcement officer may, however, when on the scene of a collision, kill an animal injured in the collision and that animal may be taken for salvage.
- Meat rendered from salvaged animals must be used for human consumption. It may not be used for bait or other purposes.
- Meat rendered from salvaged animals may not be sold.
- Any meat that is unfit for human consumption or unusable animal parts must be disposed of at a legal disposal site. It is unlawful to dispose of animal carcasses or parts in or upon any highway, road, street, or alley or upon public property. It is also illegal to dispose carcasses or parts within 200 yards of a public highway, road street or alley or public property."
People may get permits for free through law enforcement officers responding to the crash or through FWP's website.
