HELENA, Mont. - Teacher Appreciation Week is the week of May 2-6, and the Office of Public Instruction is asking Montanans to nominate their 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Montanans may complete a nomination form by May 13, and teachers may nominate themselves by completing an application by June 24.

A release from the OPI said all nominated teachers will receive an application to complete, and they can send those to MTTOY@mt.gov.

“As a former teacher, I understand the dedication that teachers give to our students, families, and communities,” Montana superintendent Elsie Arntzen said in OPI's release. “Our great Montana teachers deserve recognition every day for strengthening the connection with students and learning. I am asking all communities to support their teacher champions.”

The Teacher of the Year timeline is:

June 24, 2022 - Applications due to MTTOY@mt.gov

July-August 2022 Applications reviewed by committees

Mid-September 2022 - Finalists selected by the state committee

Mid-September 2022 - Finalists interviewed by the state committee, MT TOY selected

October 2022 - National Teacher of the Year Application Due to CCSSO

February 2023 - MT TOY begins duties and NTOY activities