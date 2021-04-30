HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte and state legislative leaders held a press conference Friday in Helena, closing out Montana's Sixty-seventh Legislative Session.
Gov. Gianforte started the press conference by reviewing what the Montana legislature completed during the recent session.
"Together, we laid out, pursued and fulfilled our ambitious and shared agenda," Gov. Gianforte said. "When we were sworn in on January 4, there was uncertainty with the pandemic. I appreciate the commitment of these leaders to make sure the legislature didn't delay its session and immediately got to work. But we began out work under some o the most unique, challenging circumstances in our state's history."
Gianforte said his top priority was helping Montana recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The amount of hospitalizations and new cases in Montana have decreased since January, Gianforte said, and prioritized the more vulnerable groups of people by making sure they received the COVID-19 vaccine at the front of the line. Also, prioritized offering the vaccine to all who want one.
In an effort to recover the state's economy, Gianforte said they ended restrictions on businesses including business hours and capacity limits. In addition, the mask mandate was removed once Montana hit the laid out benchmarks and banned COVID-19 vaccination passports.
Gianforte then talked about the efforts the legislature made to make Montana more competitive by progressing the shared jobs and pro-growth agenda. He said they slashed the top income tax rate to 6.75-percent by 2022 and to 6.5-percent by 2024. In addition, business equipment exemption was tripled to $300,000 and Gianforte said this would help encourage businesses to invest in the state. Further, he said they developed an entrepreneur magnet to attract businesses to move and remain in the state.
"Ultimately, we are creating an environment where Montana is more competitive and where businesses can grow, thrive and create more good paying Montana jobs."
To improve education, Gianforte talked about the effort to increase trade education opportunities by paying for 1,000 trade scholarships per year--this was called the Montana Trades Education Credit. Also, he talked about the efforts to increase starting teacher pay and according to Gianforte, Montana has the lowest starting teacher pay in the nation.
Gianforte said they worked to improve affordable and quality healthcare for Montanans by setting up direct patient care agreements and expanding telehealth access--specifically for rural and forefront communities.
Gianforte then talked about the effort to improve broadband infrastructure beyond telehealth. He said federal funding of $275 million is allocated towards expanding broadband infrastructure for not only telehealth, but also online education and telework.
Lastly, Gianforte added the legislature's banning of sanctuary cities in the state, toughing up on drug dealers and giving access to treatment for those who have problems with addiction. For elections, Montana passed voting security laws--a move that Gianforte said protects Montana elections from fraud and ensures fair elections.
With increasing second amendment rights, Gianforte said the legislature expanded concealed carry and banned federal enforcing of gun laws.
Lastly, Gianforte spoke about the three recent measures restricting abortion access that passed earlier this week.
"I am filled with enthusiasm. Enthusiasm for Montana's future and I am proud of what we've accomplished together," Gianforte said.