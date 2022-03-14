HELENA, Mont. - Montana's unemployment rate reached a record low of 2.7% in January 2022, the governor announced.
A release from Gov. Greg Gianforte's office said the unemployment rate shrunk .2% from December 2021's adjusted rate. Montana ranks the fifth lowest unemployment rate in the country.
The U.S. unemployment rate in January 2022 was 4%.
“With lower taxes and responsible, responsive government, Montana is leading an economic comeback, with more Montanans working than ever before and our unemployment rate at its lowest level ever,” Gov. Gianforte said in the release. “Committed to creating greater opportunities in every corner of our state, we’ll continue to invest in developing our workforce and making Montana an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”
The governor's office said 539,758 total Montana residents were employed in January 2022, in contrast to the 525,909 Montana residents employed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
January saw the most amount of Montana employees of all time at 554,986.
"Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, hit another record high in January, rising 2,082 with roughly 1,100 people entering the labor force and 960 fewer people unemployed," the governor's release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.