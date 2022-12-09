Mothers’ Milk Bank of Montana asking for help with donations

MISSOULA, MT- The Mothers’ Milk Bank of Montana is asking for help filling their shelves.
They posted to Facebook saying they have six nearly empty freezers. They serve a very large area including Montana, Idaho, Washington, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Mothers’ Milk Bank serves 12 hospitals with 5 have NICUs with the tiniest of babies. They also have over 20 outpatients with babies and moms needs varying.
This is the list of who they are looking to support currently:
- We have 1 local Medicaid baby who relies solely on breastmilk.
- We have 3 babies currently in foster care who were subjected to drugs and/or alcohol in utero.
- We have many babies whose sweet mamas just can’t keep up and are dedicated to keeping them on only donor milk.
Via Facebook they said they are desperate for more milk donors in order to keep up with these babies.
You can call them to make a donation.
