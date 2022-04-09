MSU Spring Rodeo underway in Bozeman, info you need to know before you head out

BOZEMAN, MT- The Bobcats will be battling against nine other schools from Montana and Wyoming this weekend.

Bobcat Rodeo has a deep history in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

In addition to almost 30 years of hosting the College National Finals Rodeo, MSU Rodeo teams have claimed nine national team titles, 34 individual national championships, and a multitude of Big Sky Regional crowns.

Tickets:

Ticket information: Tickets are on sale you can get them at the ticket office or by calling (406) 994-2287 or 1-800-808-5940.

Rodeo Times:

Thursday Performance - 7:00 PM

Friday Slack - 10:00 AM

Friday Short Go Performance - 7:00 PM

Saturday Slack - 10:00 AM

Saturday Performance - 7:00 PM

Sunday Short Go Performance - 1:00 pm

So far:

Montana State's Molly Salmond and Bella Fossum traded places in two events Friday, and the result was that each led one of them in the first performance of the 2022 MSU Spring Rodeo in Worthington Arena on Friday.

Bobcat Nate Dearhammer scored a 73 in the bareback riding, one of two athletes to mark in that event. UM, Western's Trevor Kay scored 65. Montana State's Hailey Garrison leads the goat tying (6.8 seconds) entering Friday.

Information courtesy of Montana State University

Football and rodeo:

Everyone is getting involved and supporting the rodeo team across the Bozeman area. One tweet that has caught the attention of many comes from the MSU Football team.

Historically members of the rodeo team right onto the field with the football team, the team tweeted: “Had to return the favor.”

Even the athletic Director got in on the fun, After losing a bet to the Montana State Rodeo Team, Bobcat Athletic Director, Leon Costello rode a bull on the opening night of the MSU Spring Rodeo on Thursday at Worthington Arena.

Athletic Director or Bull rider?! Montana State’s Leon Costello is redefining what it means to be an AD. After losing a bet to the MSU Rodeo team, he rode a bull at the opening night of the Spring Rodeo! @leonmcostello @MSUBobcats pic.twitter.com/DbaI22vCFP — Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) April 8, 2022

Meet Miss. Rodeo Montana:

Miss Rodeo Montana 2022 is Briann Grimshaw. She is 23 years old and from Manhattan, Montana.

She is a 2015 graduate of Manhattan High School and a 2019 graduate of Montana State University.

She has held the 2018 Miss Southeastern Montana Rodeo Teen Queen and the 201-2021 Miss Livingston Roundup titles.

Briann's ambitions include working on a degree in microbiology, a master's in reproductive technology, and a combined degree in toxicology with a doctorate in veterinary medicine.

Her ten-year goal is to become the first female PRCA Zoetis Veterinarian of the Year.