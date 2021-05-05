MONTANA - Sen. Steve Daines' and Sen. Jon Tester's proposal naming May 5 National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was approved in the United States Senate.
The following is a statement from Sen. Daines via his office:
“It’s important to keep the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis at the forefront of the national conversation. On May 5 we remember Hanna Harris, who would be celebrating her 29th birthday, and the countless other lives that have been lost due to this crisis. Shedding a light on this tragic issue is a way to effectively address and protect our native communities,” Daines said. “I will continue to advocate for public safety as we look for solutions to this horrible crisis that is plaguing Montana, our native communities and all of the families that have been impacted.”
The following is a statement from Sen. Tester via Daines' office:
“Today would have been Hanna Harris’s 29th birthday, and in honor of her and of far too many Indigenous people who have been victims of violence, we recognize the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls,” Tester said. “It’s a day of remembrance but also one of resolve, as we recommit ourselves to taking action to keep Tribal communities safe and bring perpetrators to justice. We won't stop until we put an end to this crisis once and for all.”