MONTANA - Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines thanked first responders and volunteers Tuesday for offering help to passengers and those impacted by the deadly Amtrak train derailment near Joplin Saturday.
Sen. Tester said the following in a release sent from his office:
“I want to thank the first responders from Cascade County, Hill County, Toole County, Pondera County, Glacier County, Chouteau County, Liberty County, and Blaine County; the Great Falls Fire and Rescue was also there; the highway patrol and border patrol also answered the call and were on the site, to secure the scene and provide medical assistance,” said Tester. “And I want to thank the community members who showed up to help however they could—farmers, neighbors, and folks who literally pulled over to the side of the highway and rushed to the crash site to help get passengers to safety… These Montanans came together to care for strangers in need, and showed the world why Montana is the very best state, in the very best country in the world. Our nation owes the first responders our thanks, and I want to say: thank you.”
Sen. Daines said the following in a Twitter post:
“In the face of the terrible Amtrak accident this weekend in Joplin, I’m glad to see Montanans come together to support the passengers and offer help when needed. As the investigation continues, I’ll continue to monitor the situation and keep those impacted in my thoughts.”
The Empire Builder train derailment left three people dead and several injured Saturday afternoon. Agencies from nearby counties and community members stepped up to offer help those in need.