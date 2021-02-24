Donna Harrison who is from Cut Bank, Montana and calls Coeur d'Alene Idaho home has been cooking for over 30 years and that experience might soon pay off in a big way.
Harrison is entered in the Favorite Chef cooking contest, an online competition where individuals votes for their "favorite chef." This contest not only deems the winner as "favorite chef" but awards that individual $50,000 and a two-page advertisement in Bon Appétit, according to the Favorite Chef website.
On the Favorite Chef website, Harrison's profile highlights her fourth place status, her signature dish, beef wellington, and outlines what she would do if she were to win the prize money.
"Go on vacation with my husband. Something I haven't done in over 20 years. This is a chance of a lifetime for me and finally a chance to show the world how hard I've tried to accomplish my dreams," Harrison wrote.
Daily voting is free and open to the public. There is also an opportunity for the public to "hero vote," which means they can boost a participant's votes with a cash donation. On the Favorite Chef website they say a portion of the donations from "hero votes" will benefit Feeding America. You can cast your vote for Harrison here.
The website states voting for the top 15 chefs will end Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. PST.