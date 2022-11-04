MINERAL COUNTY, Montana - Weather is on top of the minds for Montanans, as a storm that started in the Pacific Northwest is making its way into Montana in full force.
At the Montana-Idaho border, westbound traffic of Interstate 90 was at a standstill on Friday night, after several semis crashed into each other and blocked both lanes.
And four miles east on the interstate, a disabled vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes.
Those incidents are not the only ones.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers of a crash on Highway 93 north of Missoula on Evaro hill.
Emergency personnel want to remind folks to move over for emergency vehicles, be prepared for changing weather conditions and refrain from using cruise control during the winter.
At this time, we are waiting to see if weather played a role as power outages were affecting thousands of people and businesses in downtown Missoula on Friday night.
As of 8:50 p.m., traffic signals remained down.
