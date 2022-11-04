Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Localized wind gusts up 70 mph are expected in the Bitterroot Valley. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&