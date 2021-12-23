Travelers on I-15 from Mile Post 195 to 196 in Helena can expect reduced driving lanes and a 35 mph speed limit due to a rollover with multiple slideoffs.
You are asked to use caution and watch for emergency personnel.
According to the state's Road Conditions Map, drivers need to use caution on I-15 due to reports of black ice from Junction U.S. 12 and U.S. 287 Helena Exit 192 to Junction Montana Secondary 279 and 453 Helena Exit 200.
At this time, no injuries are being reported. This is a developing story that will be updated once further information is provided.