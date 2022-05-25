Musselshell County Sheriff to put more officers in schools in response to Texas shooting

ROUNDUP, MT- Musselshell County Sheriff Lesnik took to facebook, and says he will be beefing up security at all schools in his area.

Not due to a threat but out of response and due to an abundance of caution.

“It is with great sadness that I make this post. My heart aches for the parents and families of the dead and wounded children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In response to and out of an abundance of caution I will have Deputies stationed at Roundup Elementary, the Roundup High School and the Melstone combined Elementary/High School for the remainder of the school year. At this time there is no known threat in Musselshell County, but to ensure the safety of our children I am taking these steps. Sheriff Lesnik”