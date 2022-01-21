BILLINGS, Mont. - According to a brief report from the Billings Police Department, a body was found in a big ditch east of Meadowlark Elementary School.
A man walking his dog discovered and called in an unclothed body in the ditch, and detectives were sent to investigate. Due to items found on scene by detectives, foul play is not suspected at this time. Cause of death will be determined upon autopsy.
The identity of the body and the items on scene have not been disclosed at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
