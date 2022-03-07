BOZEMAN, Mont. - The National Park Service has updated its masking requirements in accordance with new CDC guidelines.
A release from NPS said in a release each national park has come up with their own masking requirements based on local COVID conditions.
Glacier National Park is at high risk, meaning it is still requiring all visitors to wear face masks, no matter what their vaccination status is, inside all park buildings.
Yellowstone National Park is at medium risk, meaning the wearing of facemasks is not required.
However, facemasks are still required on all public and commercial transportation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.