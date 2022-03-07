Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of snow and wind. An approaching arctic cold front will bring a period of moderate snow, low visibility and wind gusts to the airfield tonight into Tuesday morning. Light snow may begin as early as 5pm this evening, however the bulk of snowfall accumulations are expected overnight between 2am and 7am. Accumulations will most likely be between 1 to 2 inches, though there is 30 percent chance of seeing 3 inches or more. East winds are expected beginning around 2am continuing into Tuesday. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible. A brief period of low visibility due to falling snow and gusty winds is possible on the leading edge of the front, between 2am and 6am.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Initially wet roads expected to freeze up. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&