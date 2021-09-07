HELENA, Mont. - A bill that would honor the 13 American service members who died in the terrorist attacks un Kabul Aug. 26 will be introduced to the United States Senate.
The following is a statement from Sen. Steve Daines' Office:
“The 13 brave service members we lost in Afghanistan following the withdrawal will forever be remembered as heroes. Their service and ultimate sacrifice to protect American lives, our freedoms and our homeland deserves the highest honor. Each and every one of these Americans selflessly answered the call to serve our nation and for that, we are eternally thankful.”
The bill is pushing the following late service members killed in the attack to receive a Congressional Gold Medal:
- Sgt. Johanny Roasrio Pichardo
- Sgt. Nicole L. Gee
- Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover
- Cpl. Hunter Lopez
- Cpl. Daegan W. Page
- Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez
- Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza
- Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz
- Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum
- Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola
- Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui
- Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak
- Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss