Great Falls, MT - Great Falls Police Department is releasing new details on the March 7th traffic stop that ended up turning violent and putting one officer in the hospital.
GFPD says Senior Police Officer Tanner Lee was shot in the chest and in the arm. In a statement released on Facebook they added his bullet resistant armored stopped the shots to the chest but he did get hit in the arm.
Officer Lee was transported to the hospital that day and has had at least one surgery to help repair the damage. He has since been released from the hospital and in the statement GFPD says, "Though the prognosis is positive, he will need further medical care, likely more surgery, and re-habilitation."
The incident on March 7th remains under investigation and has been turned over to the MT DOJ - Department of Criminal Investigation. You can click here to here to learn more about what happened.
He had only been with Great Falls Police Department for just about 4 years. Originally from Great Falls, Officer Lee is a graduate of Great Falls High School and has a Bachelors Degree from Montana State. He is currently assigned to the Patrol Services Bureau as a Patrol Officer.
A GoFundMe has been created for the Lee family.
