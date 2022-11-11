YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Military veterans and Gold Star Families can now get a lifetime pass to access public lands.
The pass would give holders access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests.
Passes were announced on Veterans Day, following the Alexander Lofgran Veterans in Parks Act that passed in December 2021, authorizing free lifetime access to federal lands to veterans and Gold Star Families.
This pass comes along with the free annual Military Pass, which has been available to active duty service members and their families since Armed Forces Day, May 19, 2012.
Veterans can present one of the four forms of acceptable ID at participating federal recreation areas that normally charge an entrance fee. Gold Star Families can obtain information, self-certify they qualify and download a voucher on NPS.gov.
