New program in Butte looks to renovate historic buildings into homes

BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization is launching a new program to rehabilitate severely deteriorated, vacant, or otherwise at-risk homes on an ongoing basis.

The program, called Butte Historic Trust and operated as a subsidiary of Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization (Butte CPR), will purchase dilapidated properties, restore them according to preservation standards, and then sell the homes for a small profit, putting those funds toward acquiring and renovating more houses.

Butte CPR is a nonprofit organization formed by a group of concerned citizens seeing properties, and the historic fabric of uptown butte going away and looking to about preserving Butte’s long history.

Thanks to a grant of $100,000 from “The 1772 Foundation,” a nonprofit that supports historic preservation across the country, they were able to conduct a feasibility study to see how they can transform historic buildings into housing.

This type of program, often called a revolving fund, uses the profits made from flipping these historic buildings to buy and renovating more and more buildings into the future.

Jason Silvernale, a steering committee member with the Butte Historic Trust stressed that these homes will still be affordable.

“It’s not something where we would double our investment on any means, it’s important to keep historic neighborhoods affordable and keep normal people living in them and essentially not out of reach for the everyday person.”

Thanks to the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives the trust can use photos to preserve as much as they can from the buildings original design while also fixing up the building to modern standards of living or historic standards of preservation.

“They’re attractive from a historic standpoint on the outside but also people want to live in them,” Slivernale said.

In addition to generous support from “The 1772 Foundation,” the program has received major support from the Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority with a grant of $80,000, a donation of $15,000 from Butte CPR and a grant from the Montana Cultural Trust complete the funding package.

With funding in place, the next steps with the Butte Historic Trust is to form a board, hire a half-time staff person, and select the first property for renovation this spring, with completion of the first project targeted for the end of the year.

“We’ll of course start with residential properties, but in the future in our strategic plan we’ve definitely laid out where we can take on larger buildings where there is multi-units or even commercial style buildings,” Slivernale added.

For more information or to volunteer, donate, or suggest a property for restoration, contact Butte CPR at info@buttecpr.org or visit their website here.