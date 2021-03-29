STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Mayor Brandon Dewey announced Monday that he has appointed Macario “Mac” Sosa for the position of Police Chief. The appointment follows an intense recruitment and selection process that started in November 2020.
Sosa retired from the City of Houston Police Department with over 20 years of service in 2010 and has since worked in leadership roles for the University of Texas Police Department and the Harris County Constables Office. Sosa holds an extensive background in investigations from his experience in Houston's homicide unit and as an investigator supervisor. Sosa has family ties to the Bitterroot area, where his daughter lives with her husband and children. Sosa says he wants to be part of the effort that makes the community safer for his daughter and grandchildren, as well as all residents, businesses and visitors of Stevensville.
In his presentation to a community panel in late February, Sosa highlighted the crimes occurring in Stevensville and his approach to addressing the issues. Sosa was critical of the statistic that at least one sexual assault occurs in the town each year, a number Sosa claims is too high for a community of Stevensville’s size. Under his leadership, Sosa said he aims to put effort into crime prevention through citizen education. While not all crime can be addressed through prevention, Sosa looks to embracing the Community Orienting Policing model through visibility in patrols and further engaging officers in and around the community. Sosa understands the working dynamics of being the Chief of Police in a small community, where he will be called upon to handle routine police work, too.
“You’ll see me knocking on doors and out walking the beat. That’s what it takes to hear from the community about the expectations of their Police Department” Sosa said.
Mayor Dewey said on Monday in a press release that he looks forward to having the Police Department fully staffed with four sworn positions. He says that the administration will weigh adding a fifth officer in the FY2021-2022 budget based on the availability of funds.
“We are entering a new era for our police department that reflects important takeaways from the past, including our community input process and the search itself." Mayor Dewey said. “The delivery of exemplary service to our community is at the core of our goals, and the vision Mr. Sosa has for SPD will bring us closer to accomplishing just that.”
Mayors are ultimately responsible for selecting appointed positions, but Dewey chose to create a community input process for the police chief search. The town began the national search for Chief of Police in November and spent the following three months gathering input from the community. The search process included a community panel, social events and forums for staff and partner agency feedback. Councilmember Paul Ludington, who was on the Town Council when former Chief of Police James Marble was hired, applauded the mayor and administration for facilitating a transparent process that engaged the community.
The Stevensville Police Commission will meet on April 6 to conduct their certification. The Town Council is expected to confirm Mayor Dewey's appointment of Mr. Sosa at a special Town Council meeting that evening at 7 p.m. They said Sosa could start in his new role as early as late April.