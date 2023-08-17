A groundbreaking employment survey has unveiled key insights that could shape your academic journey.

Exploring a major in the dynamic fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) might be your ticket to success. Among these, architectural engineering emerges as the crown jewel.

With an impressive median yearly income of $90,000 and a mere 1.3% unemployment rate, architectural engineering stands as a powerhouse choice. In a league of 159 bachelor's degree majors, STEM disciplines reign supreme.

Sharing the spotlight is construction services, a field that boasts a solid median annual income of $80,000 and an unemployment rate of just 1%. And don't overlook computer engineering, offering a median yearly income of $101,000 and a low unemployment rate of 2.3%.

On the flip side, clinical psychology finds itself at the lower end of the spectrum. Pursuing this path yields a median annual income of $49,000 and an unemployment rate approaching 4%. For those with a passion for the visual and performing arts, be aware that these fields occupy the remaining bottom positions on the list.

So, if you're seeking the ultimate return on your educational investment, these findings could be the compass guiding you towards a prosperous future. Choose wisely and set your sights on a college major that paves the way for financial success and job security.