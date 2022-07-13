BROWNING - People searching for missing Arden Pepion on the Blackfeet Reservation are saying they have a renewed hope in finding her, after a new "clue" surfaces from a recently-shot video.

Arden was three-years-old when she disappeared on April 22, 2021, after spending time with her uncle in the Two Medicine area off of Joe Show Road East.

In a newly-surfaced video captured by Belinda Bullshoe, a voice that appears to be saying, “Listen to me, carefully.”

Bullshoe is the leader of search efforts for little Arden.

Montana Right Now's Angela Marshall spoke to Bullshoe. She told Angela that she always analyzes the video and audio from every search to find any clues that might be overlooked.

In the video, you can see Four Corners K9, Sica, getting agitated and then, the EVP or electronic voice phenomenon.

"To me, there was something more to it. There was a reason why Sitka was getting aggitated," Bullshoe said. "So hearing that voice, she heard it. And in hearing that video and as soon as it starts talking, you can see the dog look up."

Angela said, “What does this mean in Native American culture?”

“We don't know how to take it, but we're also going to use, too," Bullshoe said. "So that's pretty much a sign for us."

Bullshoe said that 3,000 videos and pictures she's taken during the search for Arden, she has never come across an EVP.

But she and others think that it may lead them to Arden's location.

Another search for Arden Pepion is planned for Tuesday, July 19 in the same area.

Searchers are hoping the water and debris is cleared from the river, so divers can scour underwater.