HELENA, Mont. - A new website aimed at educating Montana students about civics and voting is launching Friday.
The YouthVote program was launched during a Constitution Day celebration in the Capitol rotunda on Friday.
In a release from the Montana secretary of state's office and the Montana Office of Public Instruction, the website is aimed at providing Montana schools the education to teach students about Montana's government.
It includes resources such as the U.S. and Montana constitutions, videos about government, information on Montana counties and legislators, information on Montana Content Standards for Social Studies for K-12 and information on becoming a registered voter.
Additionally, K-12 students can enter the US Constitution Contest, offering students the opportunity to ingrain voting habits early on by becoming more familiar with Montana's government.