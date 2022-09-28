YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - A wildfire was discovered in the northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park.

Tuesday afternoon, people in Tom Miner Basin, Montana, just north of the park’s northwest boundary, reported smoke in Yellowstone.

A helicopter flew the area that evening and spotted a new fire, which the park says is likely ignited by lightning several days later.

At this time, the fire, named the Big Horn Fire, is estimated to be five acres large and is burning in very steep, rugged and rocky terrain in the remote northwest corner of the park.

The potential for the fire to leave the park is very low and fire crews will monitor the fire from Tom Miner Basin.

Yellowstone forecasted snow and rain will likely significantly slow its growth over the next 10 days. A weather pattern such as the one expected could also be a fire season ending event.

Backcountry campsite WE4 will be closed for the rest of the season due to its proximity to the fire.

You can see the Backcountry Situation Report here for details, and stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone here.