HAVRE, Mont. – The Chartis Center for Rural Health released its annual list of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the U.S. Northern Montana Hospital was listed as one of four hospitals in Montana to achieve this honor.
To determine the 2021 list, the Chartis Center used the Hospital Strength Index (Index). Over the course of the last decade, the Hospital Strength INDEX emerged as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance in the United States.
By assessing performance across more than 50 individual indicators and eight pillars of performance; inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency; INDEX brings a rural-relevant perspective to healthcare leaders making strategic and operational decisions. The INDEX is the foundation for many of rural healthcare’s most prominent awards and is used by organizations such as the National Rural Health Association in support of its advocacy and legislative initiatives.
“There is no better illustration of the value that rural facilities provide to their communities than the annual identification and recognition of the top performing rural facilities,” David Henry, President and CEO of Northern Montana Health Care said in a press release. “Each year, the rural hospitals are analyzed through the lens of the Hospital Strength INDEX, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance in the United States. We’re so proud of the efforts of our medical staff and our employees which have led to us receiving this prestigious award.”
Amidst uncertainty, transition and strain, these top performers are excelling in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction and operating at a lower cost than their peers. These groups serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities as they strive to achieve similar results and provide a blueprint for successfully navigating the uncertainty of the new healthcare.
Other Montana hospitals receiving this recognition were Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Kalispell Regional Medical Center and St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena. The complete list can be found at beckershospitalreview.com.