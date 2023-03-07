Salmon Lake, MT - Julie Maez was out ice fishing Tuesday on Salmon Lake when she reeled in the fish of a lifetime... a 22.5lbs 21.5” Pike to be exact.
Maez told NonStop Local she had been at the lake and fishing for about 10 minutes when she caught the monster around 7:30am.
"Only took seconds to reel it in but once I got it to the top of the hole it fell off the hook and we had to grab it with our hands," said Maez
The fun didn't stop there. Maez said she and her friend Dan continued to have success fishing and caught some brown trout and perch before their day was through.
As the saying goes, a bad day fishing is better than any day at work but for Maez, this just might have been the best day.
If you're looking for a place to go ice fishing be sure check out Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks section on ice fishing by clicking here. They're website will show you the latest ice conditions on lakes across Montana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.