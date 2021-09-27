JOPLIN, Mont. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held a press conference Monday in regard to the deadly passenger train derailment that happened near Joplin Saturday.
The NTSB took over the investigation from the Liberty County Disaster and Emergency Services Monday. Their role is to investigate what happened, why the it happened and to offer solutions on how to prevent this incident from happening in the future.
NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said they are going to be conducting interviews with the Amtrak train crew, the Burlington Northern train crews, Burlington Northern inspection team and anyone else involved before or after the crash.
He asaid there were front-facing cameras on the BNSF freight train that came through the section of the railroad were the incident happened approximately 80 minutes before the Empire Builder Train, the train involved in the derailment incident. Investigators are assessing the video footage frame-by-frame, according to Landsberg.
The Empire Builder train was going at a speed somewhere between 75 to 78-miles-per-hour, and the speed limit of this portion of the BNSF railroad is 79-miles-per-hour, according to Landsberg.
Landsberg said the Empire Builder derailment happened at a gradual right-hand curve, and it happened right before reaching the switch.
BNSF ran an inspection on the railroad Sept. 23, two days before the derailment, and Landsberg said BNSF told them they are running two weekly track inspections on this section of track.
Landsberg said investigators will be paying close attention to the possibility if some passengers were ejected from the train during the crash--he said this has happened in previous train crashes.
NTSB crews will be at the location of the crash for approximately one week, the agency is anticipating to have a preliminary report released within 30 days. NTSB will release factual reports and final reports once investigators carefully assess everything, and then they will determine a probable cause.
"We're sensitive to the fact the railroad is a critical lifeblood," Landsberg said, "and we want to get the goods and services moving, and so as soon as we've completed the investigation as soon as possible, Mr. Southworth [Jim Southworth, investigator in charge of this incident] will release the track to BNSF so that they can repair it, and we can get the trains moving."