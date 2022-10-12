Officials: 9% hike in Montana pedestrian-related deaths in 2022 compared to 2021

HELENA, Mont. - Officials are reporting a 9% increase in pedestrian related deaths on Montana roadways in 2022 compared to last year.

The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook as of Oct. 3, 2022, there have been 162 fatalities on Montana roadways--there were 240 total in 2021.

Of those 162 deaths:

117 were motorists

26 were motorcyclists

7 were ATV riders*

1* was a bicyclist

12 were pedestrians

impaired driving* contributed to 86 deaths

improper restraint* contributed to 69 deaths

*MDT said the Montana Highway Patrol reported this crash data--These investigations are still ongoing and subject to change.

Although pedestrian deaths are up in 2022 compared to 2021, total road-related fatalities are down 8.9% compared to this time in 2021.

MDT is reminding drivers to set aside distractions and pay attention to what is coming up on the road, and reminding pedestrians to use sidewalks, wear visible clothing with reflectors or shine flashlights.