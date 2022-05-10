KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials are asking the public west of the Continental Divide to report snapping turtle sightings.

A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said although snapping turtles are a native species east of the divide in Montana, they are invasive west of the divide causing a lot of harm to native species including frogs, turtles, snakes, ducks and fish.

FWP said snapping turtles arrive in waterways west of the divide through illegal releases.

It is against the law to release aquarium pets into bodies of water; however, invasive aquatic species are still released into waterways.

They are usually released at ponds or river access sites causing negative effects in the long-run.

Not to be confused with painted turtles, which are native west of the divide and no more than a foot in length, snapping turtles are a lot bigger with significantly longer tails. They have a spiky ridge going down their length, large heads and hooked upper beaks.

Anyone who sees a snapping turtle in northwest Montana is asked to contact Jessy Coltrane at (406) 751-4584 or email jcoltrane@mt.gov. Anyone who sees a snapping turtle in the west-central region is asked to contact Torrey Ritter at (406) 542-5551 or torrey.ritter@mt.gov.