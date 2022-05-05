MONTANA - Thursday is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, and Montana Right Now is acknowledging those who are still missing, those who have lost their lives and those who have survived.

Right now, there are 49 American Indian/Alaska Native people listed on the Montana Department of Justice's Missing Person's Database website.

Anyone with information on the 49 individuals' whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse, (406) 444-2800.