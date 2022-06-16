UPDATE, JUNE 16 AT 1:24 PM:

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said the overdue travelers have been located.

Law enforcement located the two who are reported to be safe in Idaho.

The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:

POLSON, Mont. - On June 15, Lake County 911 took a report of overdue motorists, who have been entered as missing persons. 57 year-old, Kimberly Leo, and 66 year-old, Terry Leo, from Florence, Oregon, were expected to join family in Polson, Montana, on Tuesday, June 14. They were last heard from on the afternoon of June 13, and were in Kooskia, Idaho. At that time, they were looking for a place to camp and indicated they would arrive in Polson the following day. The couple are driving their dark grey 2019 Ford F350, which has Oregon license plate# 611NDR, and a slide-in camper. Please see attached photos. If this vehicle is seen, please contact your local law enforcement agency.