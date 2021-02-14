People in South Florida are remembering the 17 lives lost three years ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
On February 14th, 2018, a former student shot and killed 14 students and three staff members.
An additional 17 people were wounded.
Amid the trauma and grief, two young people took their own lives.
Since the shooting, student survivors have become gun control activists, lobbying lawmakers and organizing massive "March for our Lives" demonstrations.
Florida governor Ron Desantis has ordered all flags be flown at half-staff today.
The city of Parkland will host a commemoration this evening.
The accused shooter remains in jail awaiting trial.