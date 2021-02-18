DEER LODGE, Mont. - Part of I-90 west of Garrison was closed early Thursday morning for a pursuit of a suspect who reportedly shot at law enforcement at one point.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles tells Montana Right Now that at about 3:00 am Thursday, they were notified of a pursuit happening in Gallatin County.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the pursuit began after Belgrade Police officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of a partner or family member assault, and the suspect left before officers arrived.

The suspect car was located by a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy, and when the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the suspect, the driver drove out of the parking lot and hit another car.

The deputy pursued the suspect car in his marked patrol vehicle with activated emergency lights and sirens, and the driver lead the deputy and others on a pursuit towards Manhattan on the Frontage Road.

After unsuccessful attempts to spike the car’s tires in Manhattan, the suspect continued through Manhattan and turned onto I-90.

GCSO reports the driver fired multiple rounds at a sheriff’s office detective on the side of the road, hitting an unmarked sheriff’s office car that had its emergency lights on.

The pursuit with the suspect car was called off shortly after the suspect engaged the deputy with a firearm due to poor road conditions and very limited visibility.

Another pursuit ensued after the suspect car was located in Silver Bow County.

The suspect car’s tires were later deflated by law enforcement and the vehicle came to a stop near mile marker 173 on I-90.

After about a four-hour standoff, the suspect was safely taken into custody the GCSO reports.