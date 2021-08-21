JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming - Popular clothing brand "Patagonia" has chosen to end its relationship with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort following a fundraiser to benefit the House Freedom Fund.
We know from tweets from Nick Reynolds who writes for the WyoFile that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows headlined the fundraiser in Jackson Hole alongside Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
According to Reynolds, The House Freedom Caucus has been working to get Congresswoman Liz Cheney stripped of all of her committees.
Former WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is headlining a fundraiser for the House Freedom Fund in Jackson Hole this Thursday with Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene.— Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) August 2, 2021
The House Freedom Caucus has been working to get Cheney stripped of all of her committees in recent weeks. pic.twitter.com/TP4OSQFnDd
Montana’s lone congressman Matt Rosendale is a member of the House Freedom Fund.
Montana Right Now did reach out to Patagonia and they shared this statement on their decision to end their relationship with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
“Those that know us in Jackson Hole are aware that we make business decisions and build relationships in alignment with our values and advocacy efforts. Just over a year ago, we stopped advertising on Facebook and Instagram over a year ago as part of our commitment to stop the spread of hate speech and misinformation on climate.” Corley Kenna, Head of Policy and Communications, Patagonia said via email, “We join with the local community that is using its voice in protest, and we will continue to use our business to advocate for stronger policies to protect our planet, support thriving communities and a strong democracy.”
According to the WyoFile admission to the event cost a minimum of $2,000 per couple.
You can read more here.