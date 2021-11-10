MISSOULA, Mont. - A pedestrian was killed after two cars hit him while he was crossing Russell Street near the Wells Fargo Bank in Missoula Tuesday around 6 p.m., according to police.
According to a release from the public information officer with the Missoula Police Department, Lydia Arnold, one vehicle had to swerve out of the way to prevent hitting the pedestrian, but two other vehicles hit him.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Arnold said. He was a 60-year-old man.
The drivers involved in the incident are cooperating with the investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors for the drivers.
The investigation is ongoing.