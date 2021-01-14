We love dressing up our pets and know you love having some fun too. Today everyone has a reason because it's national 'Dress Up Your Pet' Day.

The possibilities are endless and this could be a good excuse to beat the isolation blues while getting another use out of those cute old Halloween costumes. You could even choose an outfit to match your best friend and take some pictures.

Not all pets love being dressed up, and owners are encouraged not to force a costume if it makes them uncomfortable.

Be sure to have plenty of treats on hand.

If you post any pictures on social media be sure to tag @WakeUpMontana, @MontanaRightNow, and @KULR8 while using the hashtag #NationalDressUpYourPetDay.