UPDATE AT 4:37 PM:
The suspect is in custody according to an update from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
No further details have been released at this time.
MILES CITY, Mont. - Law enforcement in Miles City is looking for a man eluding arrest.
According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the man is 60-years-old driving a maroon 2002 GMC Sierra long bed, four door pickup truck with a Colorado license plate “ORK674.”
The back of the truck is filled with cargo and there are possibly two German Shepherd dogs with him.
He was last seen in the area behind Walmart and over to Love St.
If you see him, you are asked to not approach as he is believed to be extremely dangerous.
You can notify law enforcement at 406-232-3411.
