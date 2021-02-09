Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED FOR JACLYN KAY MAY HAS BEEN CANCELED. JACLYN HAS BEEN LOCATED. THE LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING... Light snow will continue periodically throughout the day today.