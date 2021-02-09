February 9 is National Pizza Day and several national pizza chains are topping it off with social media posts and special offers to celebrate.
Domino's Pizza is telling folks to retweet their National Pizza Day tweet for the chance to win free Domino's Pizza for a year.
Today is THE day. It’s #NationalPizzaDay! 🎉— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) February 9, 2021
RETWEET for your chance to #WinDominosPizza for a YEAR! (That’s like, a lot of pizza).
Rules: https://t.co/HeTaqlgVeu pic.twitter.com/xxjTv6Qi8a
Little Caesar's tweeted, "Oh is tomorrow #NationalPizzaDay? Turn your notifications on". They are offering free delivery for online orders worth $10 or more at participating locations only on National Pizza Day.
Oh is tomorrow #NationalPizzaDay? Turn your notifications on 😉— Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) February 9, 2021
Panera Bread's special pizza offers don't end on National Pizza Day. From Tuesday through Feb. 16, Panera is offering a 50-percent-off flatbread discount with promotional code "TGIF" on their website.
Papa John's is rolling out their new "Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza" priced at $12.