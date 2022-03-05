KALISPELL, Mont. - 19-year-old Andrii Mykhailiuk was born and raised in Ukraine. He moved to the Treasure State to attend Montana State University (Billings) and now lives in Kalispell, but still has an influx of friends and family who live in Ukraine.
His dad was separated from his mom and sister, who are now in nearby Germany with friends and family. His dad is working to help provide food to children in the area. If you're interested in donating to that organization, you can click here.
Right now, with Russian soldiers invading the country, many are forced to leave with little-to-nothing.
For Mykhailiuk, the hardest part about being so far away is having to wait for a response from his loved ones.
"Every time I text them, I try to support them. They try to tell me what's going on right now," Mykhailiuk said. "How they hear bombing, how they can't sleep. I feel bad I can't do nothing more than I'm doing right now."
As time without communication grows stronger, Mykhailiuk's worry and fear grows stronger, but he gets a small sense of relief when he finally gets a response.
"Every time I text somebody and ask, 'how are you?' and they respond, I'm like, 'thank you so much,'" he said.
As people pick up their lives, they're heading into days of the unknown, hoping to find nothing but safety.
"You see that you are safe, but your soul is hurting," Mykhailiuk said. "It's incredibly hard to be far from there. I don't know, I feel like for me it would be easier to be there with my dad."
Mykhailiuk said he'd like to return to Ukraine when it's safe, but his dad wants him to stay put.
As he looks ahead to the future, Mykhailiuk said children are at the forefront of his mind.
"Especially, I worry about kids," he said. "Because they'll remember it forever. But I really hope they'll remember the time with peace ... They'll remember more than the time they stayed in the bunkers."
As the invasion in Ukraine continues, we're going to keep checking in with Mykhailiuk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.