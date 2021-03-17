FORT BELKNAP, Mont. - At approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, a shooting took place on BIA Route 11, East of the Lodge Pole area, according to the Fort Belknap Police Department (FBPD).
FBPD said they received a call that a man was discovered with a bullet wound. A passing driver said the man waved him down when he drove past.
Police say this shooting was not a random act.
They determined there are possibly two suspects.
FBPD said the first suspect, the suspected driver of the vehicle, is a man 5'11" or 6'0" with a tattoo near his right eye on his cheekbone. The other suspect, the passenger, was only described as being a man.
FBPD described the suspects' vehicle as an early 2000s matte black Chevrolet club cab pickup with black tinted windows and aftermarket rims. It is reported the vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Highway 66.
If you have any information or see a vehicle matching the description, you are urged to call the Fort Belknap Police Department at (406) 353-2933/2633 or dial 911.