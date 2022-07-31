BOZEMAN - One person is in custody after police say an altercation led to a shooting at the Walmart Supercenter off I-90 in Bozeman.

According to police, there were multiple reports of a shooting inside the store at 7:50 P.M. on Sunday, July 31.

Officers eventually found one male victim and took one man into custody.

BPD says there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

People are urged to avoid the Walmart area as law enforcement continues to process the scene.

The names of the people involved were not immediately released.